Texas State

Where Texas goes at defensive back after Bryce Anderson's Texas A&M commitment

By Griffin McVeigh
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s news of Bryce Anderson committing to Texas A&M severely lowered the ceiling of Texas’ defensive back class. The four-star safety was expected to be a leader for the Longhorns, proving Steve Sarkisian and Terry Joseph can bring in elite defensive backs. To add on, Anderson’s good friend Jaylon Guilbeau...

