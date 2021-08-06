Cancel
What US travelers should know before Monday reopening of Canadian border

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

DETROIT — After a 17-month COVID-induced closure, the Detroit-Windsor border is expected to reopen Monday to fully vaccinated Americans, but with more than a handful of requirements. The Canada Border Services Agency is expected to reopen the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, among other border spots in Michigan,...

www.gazettextra.com

