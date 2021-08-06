Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: The conference that brought together Marie Curie and Albert Einstein

By Kitty Ferguson
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The rarefied world of high-level physics conferences is usually inaccessible to scientific laypeople. Meetings are by invitation and conducted in jargon that few nonexperts understand. We learn in Jeffrey Orens's book "The Soul of Genius: Marie Curie, Albert Einstein, and the Meeting That Changed the Course of Science" that such gatherings can be disappointing, no matter how brilliant the invitees are. The First Solvay Conference in Physics, in Brussels in October 1911, accomplished far less than its organizers envisioned, making Orens's subtitle something of a mystery.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Rutherford
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Marie Curie
Person
Max Planck
Person
Stephen Hawking
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics World#Nobel Prizes#Newtonian#J H Jeans#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Related
AstronomyIGN

Scientists See the Backside of a Black Hole for the First Time, Prove Albert Einstein's Theory of General Relativity Correct

Scientists have finally seen the backside of a black hole and in doing so, they've proved that a 1915 theory posited by Albert Einstein was correct. Einstein's 1915 Theory of General Relativity predicted that the gravitational pull of black holes is so large that black holes warp the fabric of space, according to The Telegraph. His theory posited that this extremely massive gravitational pull was so massive that it twists magnetic fields and bends lightwaves near black holes.
Entertainmentnorthernexpress.com

Einstein: Civil Rights Icon

More words have been written about Albert Einstein than almost any person who has ever lived. In all those mountains of words, consisting of facts every reasonable well-educated student knows, there is almost no mention of his devotion to civil rights. Books about Einstein continue to travel the well-trodden path...
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
SciencePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Scientific Geniuses Playing Hide and Seek

One day, three scientific geniuses decided to play a game of hide and seek. The three geniuses were Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, and Blaise Pascal. It was Einstein's turn to count. So he closed his eyes and started to count to 100. Pascal ran off to hide and found a great spot in a big lush and leafy bush.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Capturing the entertainment world with pen and ink, elegance and wit

- - - Al Hirschfeld fairly Forrest Gump-ed his way through the celebrated entertainers of the 20th century, whether he was meeting Harry Houdini backstage during a vaudeville-loving boyhood, or welcoming Charlie Chaplin to his Bali abode, or witnessing a youngOrson Welles stage an upstart opening that birthed the Mercury Theatre. The man - as artist - seemed drawn like a moth to the fame.
SciencePosted by
Parade

The Man Behind the Theories and Equations—We've Got 50 Brilliant Albert Einstein Quotes!

There have been countless impressive thinkers throughout the ages, but some brilliant minds make more of a lasting, significant impact than others. One individual who is renowned for his intellectual achievements is none other than influential physicist Albert Einstein. Not only known for his clever theories and mathematics, Einstein also had a way with words. We have 50 of the best Albert Einstein quotes!
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Human history, found inside a seashell

- - - In "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans," Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history - scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic - of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett's book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
PetsSFGate

Book World: Making sense of the human-equine bond

- - - My passion for horses started at summer camp some 40 years ago. Back then, I didn't know exactly why I was so mesmerized, but now I think I do. Halimah Marcus and the other contributors to the new anthology "Horse Girls" get to the heart of it.
ScienceHelloGiggles

11 Women You Didn't Know Revolutionized the World of Science

August 9th is National Women's Day. Throughout history, women have proven time and time again that they can achieve just about anything they set their minds to, from charting off into space, like Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova to discovering radium and polonium, like Polish-French physicist Marie Curie. Women in space and STEM deserve to be honored for their intellect, character, and courage to change the world of science, especially when they're often faced with discrimination in male-dominated industries.
Sciencequantamagazine.org

How Steven Weinberg Transformed Physics and Physicists

Steven Weinberg, who died on July 23, towered over theoretical physics in the second half of the 20th century. He strongly believed that, armed only with the fundamental principles of relativity and quantum mechanics, the theoretical physicist can examine all phenomena in the universe — from the smallest to the largest scales. His work transformed our understanding of every aspect of fundamental physics in startlingly deep and original ways.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Books & Literatureculturedvultures.com

10 Best World War 2 Books

When it comes to the very best World War 2 books, there are so many options available that it’s hard to know where to start. No other historical period seems to capture our interest more, or have so many volumes written about it year on year, except for maybe the reign of the Tudors. But World War 2 is so relatively recent, and was so very destructive, that it’s no wonder we’re still trying to make sense of it.
AstronomyInverse

the millennia-long history of obsessing about extraterrestrials

To feel small, all we have to do is look up. The Sun, the Moon, the stars, the planets, and the Milky Way are evidence enough that Earth is not all that is. And for as long as humans have had words, we have been sharing stories about the presumed builders and occupiers of those vaulted heavens: the gods, spirits, angels, and demons who were, in a sense, the first extraterrestrials.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Parallax

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You probably don’t know how close you are to today’s topic: parallax!. How do you measure the distance to a star? The question frustrated astronomers for centuries. The stars are obviously far away, but beyond that…it’s tough.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Edmond Halley: The Story of a Man and His Comet

Edmond Halley has arguably one of the best-known scientific legacies of any figure of the Scientific Revolution: every 76 years, all one has to do is look up into the night sky and you'll see the comet that bears his name. But while just about every school kid learns about Halley's Comet, and many will live to see it in their lifetimes, there is much more to the man than his famous comet.
Books & LiteratureMedscape News

Book Review: An Ode to the Dank World of Sweat and Stink

In the 1990s, a South African nurse walked into a hospital with an unusual problem: Her sweat was red. The hue of her perspiration confounded medical professionals — until they delved into her diet and figured out that she was a prodigious snacker. More specifically, she had a habit of downing huge quantities of Spicy Tomato NikNaks, a South African corn chip that's dyed red. The pigments from the NikNaks had leaked out of her body through her sweat.
Astronomycoolhunting.com

First-Ever Light Detected Behind a Black Hole

Most space enthusiasts are aware that nothing can escape the tremendous gravitational pull of a black hole but, for the first time ever, scientists have detected light coming from behind a black hole located 800 million light-years from Earth. While flares of light around a black hole aren’t uncommon, astrophysicist Dan Wilkins and his colleagues had been observing a particular supermassive black hole (using NASA’s NuSTAR and the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton telescopes) and “noticed smaller flashes of x-rays that occurred later and were different colors”—and they were coming from a different location on the far side of the black hole. “Any light that goes into that black hole doesn’t come out, so we shouldn’t be able to see anything that’s behind the black hole,” says Wilkins. Not only is this a first-ever observation, it also supports a prediction based in Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity—the idea that our understanding of gravity comes from the curvature of space and time. Read more at CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy