Rockwall, TX –- The City of Rockwall is accepting applications for students who wish to be considered for the 2021-2022 Rockwall Youth Advisory Council (YAC). The purpose of the Rockwall YAC is to provide participation by local youth in municipal government and to teach students more about how local government works. The Rockwall Youth Advisory Council provides opportunities for positive community impact through organized participation in various city-sponsored activities and events. YAC students may also become involved in initiatives that benefit local youth. The City Council will fill up to four vacancies on the YAC for this school year. Applicants should be freshmen through seniors and should preferably reside within the city limits of Rockwall.