Jennifer Aniston (52) knows how exhausting life in the spotlight can be. Because not only her performances in front of the camera, but also her private life were often publicly commented. Whether at the side of Brad Pitt (57) or Justin Theroux (49) – there was a lot of discussion and speculation about the actress’s love life and her qualities as a woman. These rumors also reached her family, as Jen now reported. In the end, she even went to therapy because of public pressure.