Tenants and landlords are seeking assistance from New York state's embattled rent relief program. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he's overhauling the program, which has paid out just $1 million of the nearly $2.7 billion earmarked for rent relief. The state's eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. Greg David, a contributor for The City, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the program and his reporting.