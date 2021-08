NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Hundreds of Tennesseans are being placed on ventilators while hundreds more are in the ICU or checking into hospitals. As of Sunday, August 8, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) 1,702 hospitalizations with 501 cases in the ICU and 247 on ventilators. It is a concerning trend given based on the data, there were 101 vent cases and 227 ICU cases just two weeks ago on July 25.