Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taney County, MO

Four injured in head-on collision

By Jason Wert
bransontrilakesnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were hurt after a head-on collision at Highway 265 and Animal Safari Road, Monday August 2. Western Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Chris Byrd told Branson Tri-Lakes News two of the injured were trapped inside their vehicle down an embankment, forcing rescue crews to stabilize the Jeep Cherokee before using the Jaws of Life to free the victims. Byrd said it took almost 20 minutes for the rescue effort on those two victims.The four were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Branson, MO
Accidents
Branson, MO
Traffic
Taney County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Taney County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Traffic
Taney County, MO
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Byrd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Branson Tri Lakes News#Jeep#The Jaws Of Life#Wtcfpd#Branson Engine 3#Branson Battalion 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 1

Community Policy