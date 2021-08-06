Four injured in head-on collision

Four people were hurt after a head-on collision at Highway 265 and Animal Safari Road, Monday August 2. Western Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Chris Byrd told Branson Tri-Lakes News two of the injured were trapped inside their vehicle down an embankment, forcing rescue crews to stabilize the Jeep Cherokee before using the Jaws of Life to free the victims. Byrd said it took almost 20 minutes for the rescue effort on those two victims.The four were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.