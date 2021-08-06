Today’s Headlines

Cancel
By Roger Rudick
More on Plan to End Great Walkway (SFChron, SFExaminer, CBSLocal) Funds to Reduce Car Pollution (CBSLocal) Central Subway Testing (ProgressiveRailroading) Muni Running out of Rescue Money (TheFrisc) Most Bay Area Companies Don’t Expect Full Return to Office (SFChron) End of Traditional Workweek (NBCBayArea) New Crosswalk at Buchanan and Geary (NichiBei)

New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Tuesday’s Headlines: History is Bunk Edition

OK, so our big scoop yesterday — namely, that the city had finally made the open streets “program” an actual city-run affair — didn’t go the way it was supposed to. Yes, the City Cleanup Corps is going to set up and break down the barricades along two of Fort Greene’s great open streets (as we reported), but Day 1 will likely be today, not yesterday (as we reported!). Our old man editor (pictured above) showed up at 7:45 to watch history be made as City Hall finally relieved hundreds of volunteers of having to maintain and defend Mayor de Blasio’s open streets initiative. But the CCC workers never showed. One green-clad employee did finally arrive at 8:10 a.m., but he didn’t start working until 8:50 — and didn’t even bother to deploy the barricades to render the street car free, which is supposed to start at 8 a.m.
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

It’s Lobbyists and Electeds Marring our Streets and Public Process, Not Activists

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The gaslighting by pro-car lobbyists and politicians continued over the weekend with a story Sunday...
San Francisco, CAStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Supes, Mayor, to End Great Walkway

The Great Highway will be re-opened to motorists on August 16th, dashing the hopes of safe-streets advocates to keep San Francisco’s iconic beachfront street safe and available for cyclists, pedestrians, and children. From a release from the mayor’s office, issued Thursday afternoon:. Today Mayor London N. Breed and Supervisor Gordon...
California StateStreetsblog Capitol Hill

California Takes Victory Lap on Federal EV Goals, Environmental Standards

Earlier today, President Joe Biden announced proposed new automobile emission standards and an executive order that will require that half of all cars sold in 2030 and beyond be electric vehicles. The executive order tasks the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop aggressive...
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: Rhymes with ‘Local’ Edition

Most New Yorkers don’t know much about future Gov. Hochul (rhymes with “local”), but we’ve been following her career for years. It seems like only yesterday that she was taking the right mode of transportation when she wanted to appear gubernatorial, wasworking with (or at least cutting a ribbon with) MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, was calling for President Trump’s impeachment over his failure to confront Vladimir Putin, was tweeting a nice thing about a bike lane, and was saying nice things about congestion pricing (albeit on behalf of her former boss).
Denver, COStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines 8/11/21: Let’s not get distracted by shiny new things

Let’s not get distracted by shiny new things (Streetsblog Denver) Wednesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up (Streetsblog USA) ‘Very Flawed’ Infrastructure Bill Passes Senate, Imperfect Reconciliation Bill Looms (Streetsblog USA) Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area. Denver hits 37 days under air quality warning; smoke expected to improve slightly Wednesday (Fox...
Public HealthStreetsblog Capitol Hill

SPUR Talk: Streets after the Pandemic

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Slow Streets, emergency transit lanes, al fresco dining–the COVID crisis, despite all its horrors, ushered...
Cincinnati, OHb105.com

Statt-us Update 8/11/21 – Today’s Headlines & More

They’re lobsters! Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer ‘still have feelings and are spending time together’ after admitting to ‘crushing hard on one another’ during Friends. Executive order: Masks required in all Kentucky schools. Andrew Cuomo Quit. The New York Governor announced yesterday that he will resign from office following accusations...

