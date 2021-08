LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Healthcare workers across the state in an open letter, have asked Governor Hutchinson and state legislators to reverse the mask mandate ban in schools. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 900 healthcare professionals have signed the letter. In the letter, they specifically ask state lawmakers to allow public schools the choice in making their own decisions to require masks to be worn. Dr. Heather Young is an Arkansas physician, she said this is the second time, the healthcare community has asked the state to do something about the COVID crisis.