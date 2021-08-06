Broaddus' Top 15 Players At Cowboys Training Camp

Training camp is finally upon us! As camp starts today, where players can begin to find roles on the 2021 Green Bay Packers. For some, the search will need to wait. Six players were placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list including linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Tipa Galeai, cornerback Kevin King, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, safeties Will Redmond, and Henry Black. Surprisingly, all these players are on defense. While they can be taken off the NFI at any point, the practice snaps each day that would normally go to them are up for grabs. This means that other young defensive players at their positions can show out early and grab the eye of new defensive coordinator Joe Barry and his staff for extended roles on defense this year.