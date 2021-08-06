Help Wanted – Assessment Clerk

Help wanted: Wellington Firefighter/Paramedic or Firefighter/EMT. The Wellington Fire & EMS Department is accepting applications for Firefighter/Paramedic or Firefighter/EMT. Applicants must be currently certified as Emergency Medical Technicians. Applicants must be certified Firefighter I or have the ability to obtain that certification within 12 months. Applicants must attend a physical ability test or a current CPAT will be accepted. Interviews and physical ability tests will be scheduled shortly after the application deadline. Firefighter/EMT applicants will be required to attend paramedic class 1 year after hire. A paramedic scholarship from the department is available. Starting annual salary for a Firefighter/Paramedic is $42,650 and for Firefighter/EMT is $36,455 this does not include FLSA overtime. Salary step increase after 6 months and 1 year.