Help Wanted – Assessment Clerk

By Darlene Nygren
townofbusti.com
 13 days ago

The Town of Busti is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time position of Assessment Clerk. Duties of the Assessment Clerk include but are not limited to: responsibility for all clerical duties including counter work in the assessment office. Full Performance Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Personal Characteristics: Good knowledge of office...

townofbusti.com

#The Assessment Clerk#Busti Town Clerk
Jobsheartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Fading West Building Systems

Fading West Building Systems in Buena Vista is hiring team members now until the end of the year for their modular home manufacturing facility!. Fading West Building Systems has entry-level positions available that come with full health benefit packages that Fading West will pay 80% of your monthly premiums!. In...
JobsPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Revenue Collection Clerk

Revenue Collection Clerk (Rockingham, NC) This position works under general supervision of the Finance Director performing responsible duties related to the collection of revenue. Duties include collection of utility payments, property taxes, permit fees, and various other municipal payments. Prepares records and reports related to these collections. Knowledgeable in the use of computerized cash register, computer, and other standard office equipment. Graduation from standard high school with experience in revenue collection preferred. Ability to deal tactfully and courteously with the public, maintain effective working relationship with other employees, and through knowledge of billing and collection procedures required. Entry Level $28,022.30 yr. DOQ EOE/AA/Handicap Compliance Pre-employment drug screening and physical required. Application available Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Rd. Rockingham, NC. Applications accepted through until filled.
Hume, NYTimes-Herald

HELP WANTED The TOWN OF HUME is accepting applications for

HELP WANTED The TOWN OF HUME is accepting applications for a FULL-TIME Highway position. Must have a Class B CDL, minor mechanical skills, and have some experience in equipment operation. Applications are available on the Town of Hume website or can be picked up at the Town Office at 20 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, NY 14735. Completed applications should be sent to the same address. Applications will be accepted until September 7th, 2021 by 5:00 pm.
Woodway, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Help wanted: Deputy Clerk-Treasurer/Permit Technician, Town of Woodway

The Town of Woodway is now searching for skilled, detail-oriented, and enthusiastic administrative professionals for the Clerk’s Office/Building Department. We have an opening for 1 FTE – either a full-time Deputy Clerk-Treasurer/Permit Technician or a half-time Deputy Clerk-Treasurer and a half-time Permit Technician. These positions are the primary public contacts at Town Hall and perform a broad range of day-to-day front office operations including customer service, records requests, billing & receipting, and permit processing. Please visit our website for the detailed ads, job descriptions, and application instructions.
Caro, MIcarocity.net

Deputy Clerk Employment Notice

The City of Caro is accepting applications for the position of Deputy Clerk. The position requires significant experience with municipal governmental accounting plus computer knowledge. Processing timesheets, payroll and accounts payable are essential qualifications. Civic software knowledge a plus. Must be a registered voter and have considerable knowledge of conducting elections. Must be able to record and type minutes of meetings. Salary $20.00/hour plus a full benefits package. Submit cover letter, resume and references to Rita Papp, City Clerk, 317 S State Street, Caro, MI 48723 or [email protected]. Subject to the Open Meetings Act, confidentiality must be requested if desired. Deadline September 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EOE.
Jobssumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Wellington Firefighter/Paramedic or Firefighter/EMT

Help wanted: Wellington Firefighter/Paramedic or Firefighter/EMT. The Wellington Fire & EMS Department is accepting applications for Firefighter/Paramedic or Firefighter/EMT. Applicants must be currently certified as Emergency Medical Technicians. Applicants must be certified Firefighter I or have the ability to obtain that certification within 12 months. Applicants must attend a physical ability test or a current CPAT will be accepted. Interviews and physical ability tests will be scheduled shortly after the application deadline. Firefighter/EMT applicants will be required to attend paramedic class 1 year after hire. A paramedic scholarship from the department is available. Starting annual salary for a Firefighter/Paramedic is $42,650 and for Firefighter/EMT is $36,455 this does not include FLSA overtime. Salary step increase after 6 months and 1 year.
Wellington, KSsumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Wellington City Street Department Supervisor

Help wanted: Wellington City Street Department Supervisor. The City of Wellington is searching for a qualified individual for the position of Street Supervisor. Under the supervision of the Public Works Director, this position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of streets, traffic markings, signs, storm drains, and doing related work as required. The position supervises subordinate personnel and participates in the duties and responsibilities of the department. Possession of a valid Kansas Driver’s License and a minimum Kansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License, or obtain within six months. Diploma or GED required, technical training with equipment, standards, and supervision pertaining to street maintenance work activities preferred. The salary range is $21.99 to $33.71 DOQ, with benefits, EOE, Drug-free workplace. Apply at www.cityofwellington.net or at City Administration building, 317 S. Washington, Wellington, KS by 5 p.m., Sep. 2, 2021.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Monmouth County, NJahherald.com

County Seeks 2022 Applicants for Two History Grants

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission has released its 2022 applications for the History Regrant Program and the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Historical Commission will offer in-person and virtual workshops to explain the application process to eligible, nonprofit organizations or municipalities. Two types of grants are available...
Jobssumnernewscow.com

Help wanted: Construction Road & Bridge, Mechanic Road and Bridge, Auto Clerk

$9.19 – $22.08 per hour Non-exempt. High school diploma or GED equivalent. Must obtain and maintain a valid class “A” Commercial Driver’s License within three (3) months of employment. 2-5 years of construction and /or road maintenance work experience required or a comparable combination of education and experience. Much of the work is done outdoors in adverse weather conditions. The successful applicant will be drug tested.
Jobsruralradio.com

ZM Lumber – Help Wanted Sales

Are you needing a change in pace? Thinking about switching your career? Now is the perfect time! ZM Lumber is looking to add to their team and would love to have you come out and apply. ZM Lumber is now hiring for a full time sales person. This motivated individual must have sales experience, be able to put together estimates, and a construction background is a plus. Benefits package is available.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Help Wanted: Salida School District Transportation Department

The Salida School District is hiring bus drivers and substitute drivers!. The Salida School District is searching for bus drivers! Pay is $18 per hour plus benefits. Duties include, but not limited to, taking trips during the week, weekends and can be late / long hours. They are also looking...
Indiana State953wiki.com

Workforce Development to end Indiana unemployment benefits Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that people receiving pandemic-related unemployment benefits will be paid through Sept. 4. The announcement came Tuesday after the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a decision that forced the department to resume pandemic-related unemployment benefits. However, not all are claiming victory.
Jobshmns.org

Accounting Clerk

This position is responsible for maintaining museum attendance and financial records in order to produce accurate accounting ledgers and reports, as well as assisting accounting management in administrative and other reporting functions as necessary. Duties:. Tracks and reconciles transaction details from various sources of information by sorting and inputting data...
Politicscrevecoeurmo.gov

Now Hiring: City Clerk

The City of Creve Coeur is seeking a full-time City Clerk to support the Mayor and City Council and City Administrator in the Legislative Department. Essential functions of the City Clerk position include attending bimonthly City Council work sessions and meetings, preparing agendas and minutes for Council meetings, serving as the custodian of official City records, processing all elections and fulfilling Sunshine Law requests.
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Job Opportunity: Clerk of Council

The City of Hudson is now hiring for the position of Clerk of Council. Are you innovative, citizen-focused, professional, adaptable, ambitious, and a great communicator and leader? If you possess these desired traits mentioned by City leaders, then we want to talk to you!. Send your resume along with a...

