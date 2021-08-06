Cancel
Help Wanted – Appraiser

By Darlene Nygren
townofbusti.com
 13 days ago

The Town of Busti is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time position of Appraiser. Duties of the Appraiser include but are not limited to: Appraises real property to obtain basic data for determination of valuation for tax purposes; does related work as required. Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from high school or...

townofbusti.com

