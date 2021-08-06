Help Wanted – Appraiser

Help wanted: Wellington City Street Department Supervisor. The City of Wellington is searching for a qualified individual for the position of Street Supervisor. Under the supervision of the Public Works Director, this position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of streets, traffic markings, signs, storm drains, and doing related work as required. The position supervises subordinate personnel and participates in the duties and responsibilities of the department. Possession of a valid Kansas Driver’s License and a minimum Kansas Class B Commercial Driver’s License, or obtain within six months. Diploma or GED required, technical training with equipment, standards, and supervision pertaining to street maintenance work activities preferred. The salary range is $21.99 to $33.71 DOQ, with benefits, EOE, Drug-free workplace. Apply at www.cityofwellington.net or at City Administration building, 317 S. Washington, Wellington, KS by 5 p.m., Sep. 2, 2021.
