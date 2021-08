Dr. Dre is worth a serious amount of cash. A whopping $780 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star is one of the richest rappers in the world, having made millions from his musical offerings as well as his hugely successful business venture, Beats By Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. Yes, billion. The star lives quite the lavish lifestyle to reflect that too, including living in a $40 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, which he purchased from Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (per Los Angeles Times). But life for his eldest daughter is quite different.