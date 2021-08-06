Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marketing

National Women’s Day: Meet The Women Of Beasley Media Group

By ggiancola
jammin1057.com
 4 days ago

Happy National Women’s Day. We want to recognize and show appreciation to the women who work to make a difference not only in our community but around the globe. These businesswomen fight to maintain a supportive bond amongst each other and their peers around them. Each of them uses their knowledge to lead with inspiration and respect. Gloria Vanderbilt once said, “I always believed that one woman’s success can only help another woman’s success.” Meet some of the women who make Beasley Media Group the success it is today.

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
Person
Gloria Vanderbilt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasley Media Group#National Women S Day#Beasley Broadcast Group#Llc#Radio Ink Magazine#Company#Local Markets#Beasley Xp#Esports Division#Digital Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Entertainmentbmi.com

BMI, Beasley Media Group and Xperi’s HD Radio Technology Launch “How I Wrote That Song®” Series

Featuring Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, Taylor Momsen & Ben Phillips, Oak Felder, and More. Nashville, TN (August 9, 2021) – BMI (Broadcast Music Inc), Beasley Media Group and Xperi’s HD Radio Technology today launched a limited-edition of BMI’s signature series, “How I Wrote That Song®,” featuring acclaimed songwriters and producers from country, rock and R&B/hip-hop. Each episode of the 12-part series will give audiences an insider’s look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs as well as the stories behind them. Among the music creators included in the series, hosted by Brian Ives, are heavy hitters Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Oak Felder, Mooski and Parker McCollum, among many others. A new episode will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group radio stations across the country, with the video component posted on https://bbgi.com.
NFLinsideradio.com

News Bites: Beasley Media Group, ‘The Bert Show,’ Marc Bernier, ‘Praise In The Park.’

BMI, Beasley Media Group and HD Radio licensor Xperi launched a limited-edition of BMI’s signature series, “How I Wrote That Song,” featuring acclaimed songwriters and producers from country, rock and R&B/hip-hop. Each episode of the 12-part series will air every two weeks on Beasley Media Group stations across the country with the video component living on the company’s corporate website. Similar to 2020’s partnership, “100 Years of Hit Makers,” Brian Ives, Managing Editor of the Beasley Media Group Digital Content Team will host “How I Wrote This Song.” Participating artists include Lauren Alaina, Chris Lane, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Oak Felder, Mooski and Parker McCollum. “After a highly successful and similar partnership with BMI and Xperi in 2020, we decided to bring back this popular feature to celebrate the biggest hit songwriters that are heard on our great radio stations,” Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said in a release. “It’s always fascinating to hear the story behind our favorite songs, and we’re excited to present this exclusive content to our on-air and digital audiences.”
Economybronxnet.org

Meetings of the Minds: Women In Business

This week, Host, Sulma Arzu-Brown meets with Director of Operations at Business Outreach Center Network, Damaris Bergas, to discuss the impact of her center, and to expound on the business resources available for women in business. Catch a new Meeting of the Minds episode, Monday, 7:30 PM on BX OMNI...
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Phyllis A. James, Women’s Leadership Empowerment

Phyllis A. James is the founding president and CEO of the Foundation for Women’s Leadership & Empowerment, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in May 2019 to help remedy one of America’s and the world’s most urgent needs — expanded access by women and women of color to affordable, high-quality educational experiences that prepare them (as well as men) for leadership roles across society. With founding support from MGM Resorts International, FWLE seeks to continue and expand the social impact of Las Vegas’ Women’s Leadership Conference — one of the premier women’s development conferences in the Western United States, the 14th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference will be held Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Mirage. To register visit www.fwle.org.
EconomyNews Leader

Women’s business group announces new officers

The Eight Flags Charter Chapter of the American Businesswomen’s Association has announced its new officers for 2021-22 fiscal year. President Lillie Marie Rogers, Vice President Jenny Barrett,…
BusinessRadio Online

iHM/St. Louis Appoints Libby Nolan as Senior VP of Sales

IHeartMedia/St. Louis appoints Libby Nolan as Senior VP of Sales, effective immediately. Nolan joins the iHM cluster from Zimmer Radio in Springfield, MO where she served as VP and Director of Sales. Before that, Nolan served as Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for Townsquare Media's Quincy-Hannibal cluster. Previously, she spent almost 10 years at Emmis Radio/St. Louis serving as an Account Executive, Incite Director and General Sales Manager. Nolan has also held leadership post at Entercom-owned News/Talk KFTK-FM. She began her career at KSD-FM as a morning show producer.
Economysportspromedia.com

NBC Sports Next launched to house tech services, products and brands

NBC Sports Next comprises youth and recreational sports, golf, as well as betting and emerging media sectors. Will McIntosh to lead subdivision as executive vice president. NBC Sports has announced the launch of a new NBC Sport Next subdivision, which will combine more than 30 technology products, services and brands under the watch of newly installed executive vice president, Will McIntosh.
BusinessRadio Online

Skyview Reveals Promotions in Business Development Unit

Skyview Networks has announced promotions within its business development department, elevating Sam Zelasko to Senior Director, Business Development; Aaron Mellis to Executive Director, Business Services and production and digital specialist Matt Sammon to Manager, Business Development and Strategy. Additionally, Vice President, Business Operations Ryan Ballard will now collectively oversee the company's software development, IT, operations and business services.
BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

Former BET Exec Gina Stikes to Serve as Eventbrite’s First-Ever Chief Communications Officer

SAN FRANCISCO — (BUSINESS WIRE) Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced two strategic leadership additions, hiring Gina Stikes as its first Chief Communications Officer. As Chief Communications Officer, Stikes will. Eventbrite’s global communications team, and lead its internal and external strategic communications efforts. “I’m...
Businessaithority.com

Outbrain Adds Marketing and Technology Industry Veteran Kate Taneyhill Jhaveri to Board of Directors

Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of National Basketball Association Joins Company Board of Directors. Outbrain Inc., a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced the addition of Kate Taneyhill Jhaveri to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jhaveri, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the National Basketball Association (NBA), brings more than 25 years of marketing and technology expertise to the new role, having guided large enterprise organizations towards change and innovation.
New York City, NYtvtechnology.com

Meredith Renews Local TV Audience Measurement Pact with Nielsen

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Meredith Corporation have announced a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Under the agreement Nielsen will provide all of Meredith’s local stations with a range of audience measurement and analytical services,...
MLSmartechseries.com

Collabra Technology Hires Industry Veteran Russ Cofano as CEO

Cofano brings decades of industry experience to lead the real estate technology company’s growth. Collabra Technology, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and collaboration solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Russ Cofano as the company’s new president and CEO, following the retirement of co-founder and CEO Janet Case. Cofano also joins the company’s board. Cofano assumed his new role on August 9, 2021.
BusinessFortune

Twitter exec heads to Acorns as the new CFO

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Acorns, a savings and investing app with a mission to bridge the wealth gap, has hired Twitter exec Rich Sullivan as its new CFO. Sullivan takes on the role of finance chief, leading the company towards a public listing on Nasdaq expected this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy