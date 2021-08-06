LETTER: Disagrees with dog import ban
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, better known as the CDC, has an increasingly greater control over our lives. None of the scientists or bureaucrats there have been elected by the people, but they wield power greater than that of Congress. They have indirectly but essentially mandated school closings, taken away the livelihood of millions of Americans by closing businesses, kept us from visiting our ·loved ones, required us to be prisoners in our own homes, and stopped evictions for people.www.mainstreetnews.com
