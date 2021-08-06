LETTER: Disagrees with dog import ban

No disrespect to Rabbi Joel Schwartzman on his “Stupid is as stupid” does letter, but perhaps he should look in the mirror. OK, maybe a little disrespect. Our neighbor suggested that rather than bagging dog poo, and leaving it on trails, we should just kick it into the woods. Rabbi Schwartzman continues, “Wild animals poop on and near the trails, and no one collects their droppings.” True. But the scat from these animals is digested from their local environment and has a very modest impact. Dogs eat processed kibble, chicken, hot dogs, bagged treats and, in the case of my young Labrador, a snatched piece of cheese every so often. None of these food sources roam natively on our tender valley of the Blue.