At home paint kits from Board and Brush

We’re comparing how the paint colors in our home shift over the course of a single day, from AM to PM. Lighting is the single most important thing to how a space feels. Period, full stop. We scroll through Instagram and Pinterest to be filled with inspiration, and we almost expect to be served beautiful, evenly-lit interiors. Overhead lighting and harsh shadows can be difficult to photograph, but I gave myself the challenge of photographing 5 rooms in our home at different times over the course of a single day. I wanted to share with you how different rooms + paint colors look when being warmed by the afternoon sun, cooled by the evening air, and lit by sconces and pendants.