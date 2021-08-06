Cancel
Smoke returns to area from distant wildfires

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazy conditions and smoke are expected to return to the skies today and over the weekend, as an air quality advisory has been issued by the state health department. Most of the West Slope has been placed under a smoke advisory, which includes recommendations for those with breathing problems to stay indoors. A massive amount of smoke from fires in California is expected to travel into western Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

