Brooklyn, NY

NYPD probes woman’s execution-style killing by another woman

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Brooklyn woman was gunned down by another woman who got out of a car and shot her in the back of the head, police said.

Surveillance video of the shooting Wednesday night released by police shows a woman in black leggings get out of a double-parked white sedan and casually shoot Delia Johnson in the head as she chats with a group of people by a stoop in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

The shooter got back in the car and drove off, police said. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 42-year-old victim’s brother told the Daily News he believes the shooter followed Johnson from a neighborhood funeral that both had attended.

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” said Mathis Johnson, 47. “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

Family members said Johnson was an entrepreneur and the mother of a 17-year-old daughter.

Police have made no arrests.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

