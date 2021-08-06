Cancel
Charles County, MD

Former Charles County JV Wrestling coach pleads guilty to 3rd Degree Sex Offense

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
UPDATE August 6, 2021: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that George Andrew Taylor, 36, of Waldorf , has pleaded guilty to committing a third-degree sex offense involving a minor child.  In 2019, the child disclosed to her mother that Taylor, a family friend, had been touching her inappropriately.  During a forensic interview, the child also disclosed numerous instances of inappropriate contact that occurred in Charles County.  The most recent incident occurred in Calvert on Thanksgiving Day of 2019.  Taylor was charged in both counties.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 27, 2021, in Calvert County Circuit Court.  The defendant is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years incarceration.  The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.

News Release, Charles County Public Schools

Waldorf, MD- On January 7, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division charged George Andrew Taylor, 34, of Waldorf, with sex abuse of a minor continued course of conduct; sex offense third-degree; sex-offense fourth-degree; and second-degree assault in connection with a sexual child abuse case that was reported in December 2019.

George Andrew Taylor, 34, of Waldorf,

Taylor, who is known to the victim’s family, is alleged to have assaulted the child in both Charles and Calvert County.  During this investigation, detectives learned Taylor was most recently employed by the Calvert County Public Schools.

Previously, he was employed as a building worker with the Charles County Public School system between 2014 – 2018. He worked at John Hanson Middle School, T.C. Martin Elementary School, and was a junior varsity wrestling coach at St. Charles High School. Investigators from Charles County and Calvert County are pursuing information and working to determine whether any criminal activity involving a student occurred while Taylor was employed by either school system.

Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Taylor and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate to Detective Bringley at (301) 609-6499. The investigation is on-going.

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Public Schools has been notified by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office that an employee, George Andrew Taylor, 34, of Waldorf , has been charged with sex abuse of a minor continued course of conduct; sex offense third-degree; sex-offense fourth-degree; and second-degree assault in connection with a sexual child abuse case that was reported in December 2019. According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor, who is known to the victim’s family, is alleged to have assaulted the child in both Charles and Calvert County.

Mr. Taylor is on administrative leave from Calvert County Public Schools pending the outcome of the investigation.

Before being placed on leave, Mr. Taylor worked at Barstow Elementary. Prior to that, he was assigned to Calvert Country School. He has been an employee of Calvert County Public Schools for less than two years.

Mr. Taylor was employed by the Charles County Public School system between 2014 -2018.

Investigators from Charles County and Calvert County are pursuing information and working to determine whether any criminal activity involving a student occurred while Taylor was employed by either school system. Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Taylor and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate to Detective Bringley at (301) 609-6499. The investigation is on-going.

The post Former Charles County JV Wrestling coach pleads guilty to 3rd Degree Sex Offense appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

