Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Mixon is Bullish on Bengals' Offense: 'Everybody Should Be Very Excited'

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people are happy that football season is starting, but no on is excited as Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The 25-year-old was all smiles on Friday when he met with the media for the first time this year.

Mixon missed the final 10 games of last season with a foot injury. He's 100% healthy, in great shape and looking forward to having a career year.

"I feel great," he said with a big smile. "I’m just ready to roll, get this ball rolling."

Mixon is all-in on the Bengals' revamped offense. He praised the offensive line, is a big believer in Frank Pollack's wide zone rushing attack and believes they're going to score early and often this season.

"Everybody should be very excited about the offense," Mixon said. "I know for me, we got a really four-headed monster. If you want to, I guess, include Joe (Burrow), it’s the Fabulous Five, you know what I’m saying? To me, like I said, man, it’s great things to come. I feel like there’s going to be a lot of points scored. I know Joe is going to run it how he runs it. For me, I try to do whatever that I can to put the team in the best position to win. Everybody’s looking forward to it. I just can’t wait until Week 1."

Mixon has the talent to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. Throw in a scheme he believes in with guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd?

The "fabulous five" could help take the Bengals' offense to new heights.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
290
Followers
660
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Fabulous Five
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals offensive line isn’t looking good in camp

Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) If the Cincinnati Bengals fought in the Trojan War, they would be quickly wiped out due to their perennial Achilles Heel: their O-line. The Bengals offensive line that was responsible for that-incident-which-must-not-be-named got a makeover this summer, but they’re *not* that much better...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

The Bengals Should be Interested in Dolphins Star Xavien Howard

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp begins on Wednesday afternoon. The team faces a plethora of questions—most of which should be answered in the coming weeks. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding this team. The secondary is a big question mark. Cornerback Trae Waynes didn't play a snap last year due...
NFLBengals.com

Jessie Bates III; Joe Mixon Lead The Bengals Madden NFL 22 Ratings

The annual player rankings are out for the Madden NFL 22 video game with safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon leading the way for the Bengals. EA Sports announced the full list of ratings for every player around the league and several members of the Bengals boast an overall rating of 80 and above.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Offense struggling mightily

The Bengals defense has dominated the offense so far in training camp, putting intense pressure on Burrow and the Bengals' quarterbacks, Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. There were two big concerns about Burrow heading into the season -- how mobile would he be after recovering...
NFLWKRC

Bengals Camp: Why Williams opted to add weight, Boyd touts offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams added roughly 10 pounds in the offseason by design and is now roughly 315 pounds, which he hopes will get him through a full season and make him that much better. "I think it's good weight," said Williams. "I think that can...
NFLFanSided

Bengals: Joe Mixon still cracks top ten Madden 22 RB ratings

2020 was rough for Cincinnati Bengals fans, but heads up. Running back Joe Mixon is primed to have a great year in 2021, and even the virtual NFL world is rooting for him. Despite playing just six games last season, Mixon was included in Madden NFL 22’s top ten running backs, tied with Ezekiel Elliott for ninth at 88 overall. This places him pretty much in the same spot as last year’s rating, when Mixon was tied for seventh at 89 overall.
NFLchatsports.com

Is fear of injury paralyzing the Cincinnati Bengals offense?

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) An uninspiring start to training camp on the offensive side of the ball is causing worry among Cincinnati Bengals fans. The hope was that padded practice would help galvanize Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. However, reports from the last couple of days have done anything to allay fans’ initial fears.
NFLchatsports.com

How Joe Mixon's 2020 season ended and why he expects 2021 to look differently

In Week 6 last season, after Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon made a seven-yard run for a touchdown, he went to the sideline and took off his shoe. Earlier in the game, Mixon had made a six-yard run off the right tackle and injured his foot on the play. Mixon decided to play through it. But it turned out worse than he expected.
NFLprosportsoutlook.com

Future Outlook: Joe Mixon Can Surpass Dillon as the Best Bengals RB Ever

Joe Mixon was drafted 48th overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Oklahoma. In his rookie year, Mixon only started in seven games out of the 14 he played but racked up 913 yards and four touchdowns. In his second season, he started in 13 games and got 1464 all-purpose yards along with nine touchdowns for a strong sophomore season.
NFLYardbarker

The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle

The Bengals' offensive line depth is being tested early in training camp. Starting right tackle Riley Reiff hasn't practiced since rolling his ankle at the end of Monday's session. Fred Johnson (quad) is out for at least a few more days and Hakeem Adeniji (pectoral) is expected to miss a significant amount of time.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Analyzing the Bengals' Struggles on Offense With Proper Context

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has struggled for most of training camp. Joe Burrow doesn't look comfortable. The offensive line lost much more than than they won on Tuesday in their first practice in full pads. Can you hear that? It's the growing sound of analysts, fans, podcasters across the...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Fans Consume Most Alcoholic Beverages During Games

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans have dealt with their fair share of heartbreak over the years, but they're ranked first in the NFL in one key category. They consume more alcoholic beverages during the game than any of the other 31 teams according to a new survey from SportsHandle. Bengals fans...
NFLFanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: All eyes are on offense in 2nd padded practice

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense hasn’t looked good throughout training camp to this point and that came to a head after the first day of padded practice. Joe Burrow looked bad, the offensive line looked bad, the wide receivers looked bad. Basically, outside of the defense, the team looked bad. Sure,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy