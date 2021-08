Editor’s Note: I appreciate all the concerns on the family. At Sonrise, I am so grateful for families who prioritize church week in and week out. Our church families spend time together worshiping, serving, and often fellowshipping together in Christ. My family included. Yet, as I read Marshall Segal’s article, No Family Is Too Busy for Church, I thought it was a great reminder for me. Therefore, I share it on this Saturday as a good reminder for all of us. In order to love and serve God and our families best as those who love Jesus and His people, life in the church is invaluable. Segal reminds us of this. He is a writer and managing editor at desiringGod.org. I am sharing his article in its entirety as a great reminder for each one of us.