Taking advantage of unique college student discounts in Boston

Whether you’re new to the area or a seasoned Bostonian, saving money as a college student is something we can all get behind.

When moving into your new school, it’s useful to be aware of the offers that are available to you. College students in the City of Boston can take advantage of many different discounts. From the arts, to sports, to public transportation, there is almost certainly something for you to enjoy on the cheap.

In this post, we’re sharing some ways to help you navigate your new home while saving money in the process.

Enjoying the Fine arts

Boston is one of the most historic cities in the United States. Beyond the landmarks and statues, the City is also home to many renowned fine arts institutions. The Museum of Fine Arts (or MFA) is the 14th largest art museum in the world. It offers free admission to students of schools through the University Membership Program. Additionally, students can buy special exhibition tickets for just $7. To see if your school qualifies, check the MFA website.

If you’d prefer a more intimate encounter with the fine arts, we recommend the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum as a great alternative. The museum blends artwork and gardening to create a unique artistic experience. It’s also the scene for the largest art heist in history, which remains unsolved. If you’d like to visit, know that regardless of the school, any student with a college ID receives a $7 discount on tickets. Students of select universities are also eligible for free admission.

Fun activities in the city

Something you’ll quickly learn, if you haven’t already, is how important sports are in Boston. Going to a local game is almost a rite of passage for any Bostonian. Thankfully, the Boston Red Sox offer the Student9s ticket program to make this experience much more affordable. On select home games, students are eligible to buy tickets for just $9. Any student can register for the program, just make sure to bring your ID with you along with your ticket. Can’t wait? Text the word STUDENTS to 23215. This automatically signs you up for Student9 notifications.

If sports aren’t your thing, then you should check out the New England Aquarium. You can interact with and discover a hidden world of underwater life. The aquarium hosts more than a million visitors each year. If you would like to be one of these people, you can get $2 off of a ticket using your student ID.

Getting around boston

If you still haven’t found anything that interests you, you can still definitely make use of discounted transportation. AMTRAK offers 15% off for students between 17 and 24. Additionally, most Greater Boston schools offer students discounted MBTA fares on semester passes. The MBTA discounts semester-long ‘T’ passes by 11% for students at certain universities, with some schools offering bigger discounts. Check with your school’s student affairs or transportation office to find out how you can get one. You can also check the MBTA’s website to see if your school is in the program, and to get more information.

While public transit isn’t the most enjoyable experience, it’s certainly nicer at a cheaper price. For more helpful tips, don’t forget to check out our getting around Boston guide page, and (if you have a car) our guide to owning a car in the City.

Final notes

While the transition to college can be overwhelming, we here at the Digital Team hope this information makes it a little easier to enjoy. Boston is a great city with a lot to offer, and we think, in time, you'll fall in love with it.

This blog post was written by David Hill, a summer content fellow for the Digital Team. He's currently going into his junior year at Boston College, where he's majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Connect with him on LinkedIn.