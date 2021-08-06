JP Morgan changed his mind and went from criticizing Bitcoin to integrating it into his investment options

Document management solutions and systems provide Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) stock has been in compression for several months. While the Company suffered during the pandemic, it is a reopening play as it expects to see workers return to the office in droves starting in Q3 2021, thanks to the acceleration of COVID 19 vaccinations. With the reopening comes more volume as schools reopen and onsite customers continue to invest in technology. The Company has accelerated its digital transformation as automation and bots continue to complete increasingly complex transactions. The Company is the U.S. leader in print management services growing its market share to 21%. Xerox also continues to innovate in areas of 3D printing, industrial internet of things (IoT), and cleantech. For example, the Company partnered with VicTrack to launch Eloque, a joint venture using tiny fiber optic sensors attached to a bridge to determine structural health based on real-time data. Infrastructure operators can utilize the technology to prioritize bridge repairs. The Company has been an innovation turbine being the initial creator of the mouse, which lead to the Apple Macintosh (NASDAQ: AAPL) and ultimately inspired the Window operating system (NASDAQ: MSFT). Prudent investors seeking to gain exposure on this innovative technology player can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to scale into a position.