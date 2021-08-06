The Best Late Summer Pop-Ups to Shop Now

I was restless all of last year (and some of this one), having been cooped up indoors, watching anything and everything that Netflix and HBO Max had to offer. My socially distanced runs (OK, fast walks) around my local park weren't cutting it anymore. Others had a better time in confinement; some even had a pool. Lucky them. But I live in the Big Apple, and taking a dip to refresh my mind and body just wasn’t in the cards. I definitely missed the sensation of diving head first into water. In fact, I missed it more than anything else. Not only can’t I remember the last time I swam, but I also can’t find my swim trunks. No loss here, cause they probably wouldn’t fit me anyway.