Andrew Dice Clay dealing with Bell's palsy but continuing to perform

By Julie Mazziotta
Posted by 
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Dice Clay is dealing with Bell's palsy, a rare condition that causes sudden paralysis in facial muscles — but it's not stopping him from hitting the stage. The comedian, 63, posted on Instagram on Wednesday that he has "some Bell Palzy Face" but still headed out to see his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform at Radio City. Clay also performed this week at a New Jersey comedy club, writing on Instagram: "It don't matter … palsy face or not !!! Untouchable."

Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

