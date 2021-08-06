Cancel
Modder Creates A PlayStation 2 Handheld Masterpiece For Retro Gaming Glory

By Paul Lilly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing we love, it's watching New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick staring incredulously at a reporter after being asked a dumb question. And if there's a second thing we adore, it's a good old fashioned retro gaming mod. We'll have plenty of opportunities to see an annoyed Belichick answer questions in the coming weeks, but for the latter, a huge tip of the hat goes out to GingerOfOz for his PS2 Eclipse project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy