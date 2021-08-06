The Anthony Gargano Show 8-6-2021
Anthony opens the show reacting to the Phillies HUGE series sweep over the Washington Nationals. The Choonis Train is officially out of the shop. Ant also reacts to a rumor that Damian Lillard still hasn’t made up his mind, regarding his future in Portland (0:00-44:54). The guys realize they need to be realistic about this Phillies team, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get excited. Ant calls his former New York Post co-worker Dave Blezow to talk some smack on the Mets (44:54-1:30:15). The guys agree we need to see more from Aaron Nola if the Phillies want to make any noise in October. Eagles’ reporter Jeff McLane joins the show to discuss the Birds first week of Training Camp (1:30:15-2:16:59). Ant asks Tyrone what the rules are when it comes to the Choonis Train. Andrew gets his first “Play The Song” Phillies request. Cuz then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:16:59-3:00:52).975thefanatic.com
