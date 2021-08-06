How to complete FUTTIES Dynamic Duo Meunier and Witsel’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a FUTTIES version of Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team through the FUTTIES Dynamic Duo set of objectives today. Meunier got a 93-rated FUTTIES Dynamic Duo version and Witsel received a 95-rated one, which you can receive after completing a set of five objectives. The FUTTIES promo celebrates the best of what’s already been released during this FIFA 21 cycle while still adding new content.dotesports.com
