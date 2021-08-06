Fortnite challenge guide: Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires

It’s time once again for another set of Fortnite challenges, this time for season 7, week 9. The new challenges are all over the place in terms of complexity, though you shouldn’t have too many difficulties getting through them as long as you’re familiar with the new features for this season. One challenge that might cause trouble is for driving an IO vehicle with off-road tires. The act of completing the challenge isn’t tough, but actually finding the required materials can be tricky if you don’t know where to go.