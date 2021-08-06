Patton receives Quilt of Valor

United States Army Specialist Four Michael Patton was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on July 30, 2021 at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend. After Patton completed basic training at Fort Leavenworth and medic training at Fort Sam Houston, he served with the 3rd Medical Battalion in Aschaffenburg Germany and the 2nd General Hospital Medical Company in Landstuhl Germany. The quilt top was made by Linda Bittel; quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor.