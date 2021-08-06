Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Patton receives Quilt of Valor

Great Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Army Specialist Four Michael Patton was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on July 30, 2021 at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend. After Patton completed basic training at Fort Leavenworth and medic training at Fort Sam Houston, he served with the 3rd Medical Battalion in Aschaffenburg Germany and the 2nd General Hospital Medical Company in Landstuhl Germany. The quilt top was made by Linda Bittel; quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor.

www.gbtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valor#The Quilt#Quilts#The American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy