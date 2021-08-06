Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback
Sometimes the best photographs are the result of an accident. And this was certainly the case when travel photographer Donald Yip stumbled upon an abandoned bus near Lake Tyrell in Victoria, Australia. Taking advantage of what he'd found, he used the graffiti-laden bus as the anchor for some incredible night photography. One of his most memorable shots shows his travel companion perched on the bus' roof, gazing at the stars, while a circular light halo hovers above him.mymodernmet.com
