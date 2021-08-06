Cancel
Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback

By Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the best photographs are the result of an accident. And this was certainly the case when travel photographer Donald Yip stumbled upon an abandoned bus near Lake Tyrell in Victoria, Australia. Taking advantage of what he'd found, he used the graffiti-laden bus as the anchor for some incredible night photography. One of his most memorable shots shows his travel companion perched on the bus' roof, gazing at the stars, while a circular light halo hovers above him.

