Lafayette, LA

Ambassador Caffery Part of Upcoming Closures in Lafayette

By Brandon Comeaux
 4 days ago

John Moore/Getty Images

Road construction continues in Lafayette as projects on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Interstate 10 seek to make those roadways much more passable.

Ambassador Caffery Parkway Construction

There are two nightly lane closures scheduled to begin tonight (Friday, August 6th).

Ambassador Caffery between Dillard Drive to Dover Boulevard

The outside lane headed southbound will be closed each night until Sunday, August 15th. DOTD crews will be performing various driveway and sidewalk repairs.

  • Mondays through Thursdays: Lane closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
  • Fridays through Sundays: Lane closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime).

Ambassador Caffery between Vermilion River Bridge to Robley Drive

The outside lane headed northbound will be closed each night until Sunday, August 29th. DOTD crews will be performing concrete pavement patching and various sidewalk repairs.

  • Mondays through Thursdays: Lane closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
  • Fridays through Sundays: Lane closures will happen from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and extend continuously (daytime and nighttime).
Shadow Bluff Drive, google street view

Interstate 10 Widening Project

Shadow Bluff Drive – near the intersection with I-10 and Pont Des Mouton Road – will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday, August 9th until 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 13th. DOTD crews will be repairing the roadway shoulder and guardrail underneath the I-10 overpass and Vermilion River Bridge.

  • Detour for Northbound Traffic: Louisiana Avenue via Shadow Bluff Drive, continue on Louisiana Avenue to East Pont Des Mouton Road.
  • Detour for Southbound Traffic: East Pont Des Mouton Road to Louisiana Avenue, Louisiana Avenue to Shadow Bluff Drive.

The I-10 Widening Project is scheduled to end during the summer of 2021. It is widening a 7.11-mile section of the interstate from its interchange at I-49 to Breaux Bridge . Workers have been replacing pavement within the existing lanes and constructing an additional lane in each direction along the aforementioned section of Interstate 10.

