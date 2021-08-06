What Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Sometimes it feels like pizza can sell itself, but that hasn't stopped the big chains from breaking out the deals to try to get you to grab a pie (or three) for dinner. According to Thrillist, Pizza Hut currently has a promotion to get people to buy their stuffed crust pizza, while Ledo Pizza, as of this writing, plans to give away pies to anyone who has recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, Hungry Howie's has a promo code that can score a full meal. While these offers prove tempting, none of them hold a candle (or a pizza oven flame) to what Domino's has in store for hungry customers.