Tennessee State

2021 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair ready to kick off

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON – Ready for the time of your life? Get your senses ready for the sight of carnival lights and rides, the taste of delicious Fair food, the sound of laughter and squeals of delight and the feeling of making great memories that will last a lifetime as Mid-South Ford proudly presents the 2021 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair opening Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. and running through Saturday, Aug. 21. Fairgoers can take advantage of our half price admission and $1 ride night (with a minimum purchase of $10 in ride tickets) on opening night. There is so much to see and do you can’t see it all in one visit!

