Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Fact-check: Did a quorum-breaking Texas Democrat say in 2007 that 'mail-in ballot fraud is the greatest source of voter fraud'?

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Roy: A quorum-breaking Texas Democrat said in 2007 that mail-in ballot fraud “is the greatest source of voter fraud in this state.”. Here's why: On July 29, three of the 57 quorum-busting Democrats of the Texas House testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, a continuation of their efforts to push Congress to pass federal protections for voting rights.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Garnet Coleman
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Nicole Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Democrats#Texas Senate#Texas Democratic Party#Voter Registration#Texas House#Republicans#Twitter#Legislature#Tx State#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy