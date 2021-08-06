Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria launches a new income pilot program setting aside $3M for residents

By Kelsey Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Low-income families may be getting a financial boost because of a new program funded by the American Rescue Plan. The “Income Pilot Program” will help low-income families for the next two years giving them $500 on pre-loaded debit cards. Officials said the participants of the program will also receive support through case management to help them with their goals, navigate systems and fully learn more about the program.

