Alexandria launches a new income pilot program setting aside $3M for residents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Low-income families may be getting a financial boost because of a new program funded by the American Rescue Plan. The “Income Pilot Program” will help low-income families for the next two years giving them $500 on pre-loaded debit cards. Officials said the participants of the program will also receive support through case management to help them with their goals, navigate systems and fully learn more about the program.www.localdvm.com
