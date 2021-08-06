Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Premier Tech’s ousting at Astana down to Vinokourov rift and his imminent return

By Daniel Benson
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shock news that came out on Thursday evening surrounding Premier Tech’s departure from Astana after just one season as a co-sponsor sent shockwaves through both the team and the WorldTour. The official statement announcing Premier Tech’s withdrawal as a 50-50 partner broke just after their CEO Jean Belanger had gathered the staff to break the news, and Cyclingnews has learned that the split centered around a disagreement over the future of Alexandre Vinokourov.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

892
Followers
7K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#Premier Tech#Worldtour#The Tour De France#Kazakh#Canadian#Backtrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a Burgos: Molano wins stage 2

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 2 of Vuelta a Burgos in a bunch sprint in Briviesca. The Colombian edged Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) at the line, while his UAE Team Emirates teammate Matteo Trentin was third. There was also a change at the top of the general...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Mark Cavendish and Remco Evenepoel return to racing

Mark Cavendish and Remco Evenepoel will be back in action in Deceuninck - Quick-Step colours, as they line up in Denmark next week. British sprinter Cavendish has been resting since his phenomenal Tour de France, in which he won four stages and the green jersey, while Evenepoel has returned from his attack on the Olympic Games.
BusinessPosted by
Cyclingnews

Premier Tech exits partnership with Astana

The Astana-Premier Tech team announced on Thursday that the organisation's co-owners and co-title sponsor, Premier Tech, will withdrawn from the partnership at the end of the 2021 season, returning the team to the sole control of the Kazakh shareholders. Yana Seel, the team's managing director who helped to facilitate the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de Pologne: Bauhaus wins opening stage

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) stole away with the stage 1 victory at the Tour de Pologne. In a well-timed sprint, the German rider patiently gauged his effort to catch and pass early sprinter Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the cobbled finish line while Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished third in Chelm.
WorldPosted by
Cyclingnews

Hodeg leaves Deceuninck-QuickStep for UAE Team Emirates

Alvaro Hodeg will leave Deceuninck-QuickStep at the end of this season and join a growing sprint contingent at UAE Team Emirates. The Colombian turned professional with the Belgian team in 2018 and has since racked up 13 victories, but he will head to UAE Team Emirates to link up with compatriot and former teammate Fernando Gaviria.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Ciccone ready to lead Trek-Segafredo in Vuelta a España debut

Giulio Ciccone is set to lead Trek-Segafredo at the Vuelta a España, shouldering the responsibility of the team’s overall challenge from the start after unexpectedly falling into the role at the Giro d’Italia. It is the 26 year old’s Vuelta debut – although he has ridden six editions of the...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vlasov signs for Bora-Hansgrohe

Aleksandr Vlasov will ride for Bora-Hansgrohe in 2022 after signing a three-year contract with the team. The Russian arrives from Astana-PremierTech, where he has spent the past two seasons. "I'm really looking forward to my upcoming years at Bora-Hansgrohe, but I also want to say thanks for my time at...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Kyle Murphy notches first pro victory at Volta a Portugal

Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling) won his first UCI professional race on stage 2 of the Volta a Portugal Santander, using a move in the breakaway to seal a solo victory on the cobblestones in Castelo Branco on Friday. On Monday’s rest day, mid-way through the 11-day stage race, Murphy was...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

10 riders to watch at the 2021 Vuelta a España

The Vuelta a España’s position on the calendar makes it the least predictable of the Grand Tours. While the form line ahead of the Tour de France is usually relatively clear, the lie of the land tends to be more muddled ahead of the Vuelta, where the disparate list of contenders approach the race from a variety of angles.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour of Denmark: Groenewegen beats Cavendish to win stage 1

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Tour of Denmmark, beating Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-NextHash) to the line in Esbjerg. The Dutchman, who returned from a nine-month ban this May, picked up his third win of the season after claiming two wins at the Tour...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Van der Poel, Dumoulin to race Benelux Tour

Organisers of the Benelux Tour (formerly BinckBank Tour) have announced a provisional start list packed with star power including Tour de France stage winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and former Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma). The seven-stage race begins on Monday, August 30 in Surhuisterveen and finishes on...
Public HealthPosted by
Cyclingnews

Cluster of COVID-19 cases hits Volta a Portugal

The Volta a Portugal has lost two teams and several other individual riders after a cluster of COVID-19 positives this week. The cases started over the weekend with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA registering two positives among its riders and staff in a batch of antigen tests taken on Friday. The team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy