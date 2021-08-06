Premier Tech’s ousting at Astana down to Vinokourov rift and his imminent return

The shock news that came out on Thursday evening surrounding Premier Tech’s departure from Astana after just one season as a co-sponsor sent shockwaves through both the team and the WorldTour. The official statement announcing Premier Tech’s withdrawal as a 50-50 partner broke just after their CEO Jean Belanger had gathered the staff to break the news, and Cyclingnews has learned that the split centered around a disagreement over the future of Alexandre Vinokourov.