Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ravindra Jadeja inspires tail to give India the edge against England

By Ali Martin at Trent Bridge
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jt2GN_0bK4zWnq00

As the two sides left Trent Bridge at the end of a lively third day bookended by rain, India were the happier. The tourists had scrapped hard with the bat, chiselling out a 95-run first-innings lead, and, though England closed on 25 for no loss, it is the hosts who are under the greater amount of pressure heading into the fourth morning.

England’s batsmen will at least draw heart from Dom Sibley and Rory Burns surviving 11.1 overs before the heavens once again opened over Nottingham. And while their 183 all out on day one gave India an early foothold in the series, this 40-minute passage of play suggested it need not necessarily result in a 1-0 deficit. It may well be that this was a significant day for Joe Root’s team in the long run, too. Ollie Robinson secured a maiden five-wicket haul that not only underlined why his attributes are so highly rated but also proved that the events which marred his debut at Lord’s back in June – the emergence of offensive social media posts by his younger self – have not wrecked a promising international career in its infancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p51rV_0bK4zWnq00
Ollie Robinson is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Robinson mopped up the tail to finish with five for 85 and bowl India out for 278 but, along with Jimmy Anderson, who finished with four for 54, this tall, bounding seamer was a go-to for Root throughout. The support cast of Stuart Broad and Sam Curran meanwhile went wicketless, and on the six-year anniversary of the former’s eight for 15 against Australia on this ground, some will wonder if this was a baton being passed.

Broad is not a cricketer to write off, however, and in the short term it is India who are in charge. Their lead was built on KL Rahul’s 84 from opener, a lively 56 from Ravindra Jadeja that saw his bat-twirling celebration come out upon reaching his half-century, and Jasprit Bumrah thrashing a career-best 28 from No 10. In contrast to their 4-1 defeat in 2018 India’s last three wickets returned 73 precious runs.

There was niggle out in the middle all day and at one stage, when Anderson and Mohammed Siraj brushed shoulders during a change of ends, the umpires stepped in for a quiet word. Usually such tension grows over the course of the series but then this is Trent Bridge, scene of the infamous Anderson-Jadeja spat back in 2011.

Related: Pant and pints ensure the holiday mood goes on for fun-loving India | Emma John

Having pegged back India to 125 for four on the second day, England started to fray in the field on the third. Three run-out chances were squandered – Jadeja on four, when Dan Lawrence had plenty of time, proved most costly – while two grassed catches made it three for the innings after Sibley handed Rahul’s life on 52 the previous day.

Drops are becoming a troubling feature for England, with this the fifth innings in 2021 where they have put down at least three. Still, it contributed to a helter-skelter day for the crowd in Nottingham, who had waited patiently after the first eight balls – enough time for Rishabh Pant to thrash Anderson for four – were followed by an hour of rain. India then dominated until lunch, progressing to an eight-run lead and losing only Pant along the way when, after flashing a four past gully and top-edging a six, he plopped a catch to short-cover on 25 to give Robinson his second. Root also burned his final review, Broad convinced he had Rahul caught behind on 70 and the captain swiftly sending it upstairs before Jos Buttler, who knew best, could interject.

This was a frustrating outing for Broad, who lost his run-up a couple of times due to the strong crosswinds, and he will sense the pecking order starting to shift a touch. Root once again began the afternoon session with Anderson and Robinson but was soon apologising to the former when putting down Rahul on 77 at slip after the restart.

Anderson, who had turned the second day with the removals of Chesteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, ensured it was not costly at least when finally ending Rahul’s diligent work in his next over, caught behind. A 620th Test victim meant Anderson moving to third outright in the all-time charts, with Shardul Thakur becoming No 621 soon afterwards.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

By this stage India were 205 for seven and just 22 runs ahead but the dangerous Jadeja was set on 32, his earlier punched drives making way for some ambitious swordsmanship, perhaps mindful India’s tail is rarely up to much. Indeed one six flicked off Anderson prompted a change of ball, the previous one sailing somewhere towards the Larwood & Voce pub, and his 50 came via a sumptuous guided cut for four.

Eventually Jadeja got carried away, attempting to launch Robinson over the Radcliffe Road End and into the River Trent but instead picking out Broad at mid-off, and with the lead sitting at 49 English minds were turning to their second innings.

Related: England v India: first Test, day three – as it happened!

Instead Mohammad Shami, Bumrah and Siraj all enjoyed their licence to swing in a rather slapstick passage of play that saw the ball spend plenty of time in the air, only to drop between fielders when it did. Robinson eventually snuffed them out when handed the second new ball, bowling Shami and ending Bumrah’s cameo with a top edge.

It was a drop from Broad that cost Robinson his maiden five-wicket haul during that horribly overshadowed debut, but here the 35-year-old delivered for his new team-mate by holding a fine swirling effort at long-leg.

Robinson simply stood there arms aloft and the sense already is that this will not be the last time he enjoys the sensation.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Stuart Broad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket#620th Test#The Larwood Voce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsThe Guardian

Anderson a new injury scare for England as Mahmood drafted in for Broad

England face a new injury scare before the second Test against India at Lord’s following reports that their talismanic fast bowler Jimmy Anderson had missed Wednesday morning’s training session with a thigh strain. The news could not have come at a worse time ahead of Thursday’s match following the exit...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

Team India set to drop Ravindra Jadeja to accommodate Mohammed Siraj

Team India are reportedly keen to field four seamers on a green top at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, and hence it is believed that it will be Ravindra Jadeja who will make way for an extra seamer. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is expected to be the front-runner to replace Mayank Agarwal up top.
SportsBBC

Play ends early because of rain as England struggle in first Test against India

Right, that's it for another sadly curtailed live text. Join us from 10:45 BST tomorrow for a crucial day four at Trent Bridge. Stephan Shemilt's report of day three is here. The Test Match Special podcast will be available later here. And there is also a special episode with Windies great Michael Holding talking to Jonathan Agnew.
WorldThe Independent

World Cup glory gives South Africa edge against British and Irish Lions in series decider – Jacques Nienaber

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber believes recent World Cup glory could give his players the edge during Saturday’s mouth-watering series decider against the British and Irish Lions. The Springboks go into the winner-takes-all contest in the ascendency after leaving proceedings tantalisingly poised thanks to last weekend’s resounding 27-9 success. Lions...
Sportsatlantanews.net

India's Bumrah and Siraj strike early blows against England

Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over to dismiss Rory Burns for a duck before Mohammed Siraj removed Zak Crawley, with England 61-2 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday. Dom Sibley was 18 not out after the opener batted...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England take cautious approach in opening session against India

England battled their way to 61 for two as they jostled with a spirited India attack in the first session of the LV= Insurance Test series. After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a green-tinged Trent Bridge pitch, the hosts were immediately in deficit when Rory Burns was lbw to the fifth ball of the morning from Jasprit Bumrah.
Sportsvavel.com

England vs India: First Test preview

Joe Root's England will be looking to turn around the fortunes of their red-ball summer when they return to Test Match action against India at Trent Bridge on Wednesday in the first match up of a five-game series. After defeat against New Zealand in June backed up a 3-1 dismantling...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Familiar disappointment for England in first Test after batting collapse against India

With the duelling banjos of The Hundred and the Olympics currently occupying most of the country’s sporting attention, you could have been forgiven for not noticing the centrepiece of England’s Test match summer sneaking up in an outside lane.Yet, on a mild summer’s day in Nottingham, here it was – the start of a five Test series with India, recently pipped to the World Test Championship crown and eager to add England to their burgeoning recent collection of impressive overseas series wins.Fortunately for those who felt a little caught off guard by the arrival of this series, this was a...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

India suffer another top-order blow as Mayank Agarwal is set to miss the first Test against England with concussion

India batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test against England after a blow to the helmet in training left him with a suspected concussion. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said the 30-year-old opener was in a stable condition after the incident in the nets on Monday but had 'shown signs of concussion' and 'will remain under close medical observation'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy