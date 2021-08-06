Cancel
DiscountMags Customer Appreciation Blowout: 1-year subscriptions from $4.60

moneytalksnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave on magazine subscriptions from a variety of categories, including sports, outdoors, health, food, and more. Shop Now at DiscountMags Tips Pictured is the Family Handyman for $8.55 for 1 year subscription (low by nearly $2).

www.moneytalksnews.com

Lifestyleppioneer.com

Customer Appreciation Day

Betty Berndt, Ronnie Rossow and Donna Rossow enjoy the lunch as they shop at the Fresh Start Market on Friday, July 30, during the Customer Appreciation meal.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$68 in cart

Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off, making it $32 under list and a low by $12. Buy Now at Macy's Features integrated cable winder stainless steel lining double-walled body 70° lid opening Model: 53101.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

eBay Back to School Sale: extra 20% off $25

Use coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save on clothing, accessories, electronics, dorm essentials, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips The code gives $100 max savings, with 2 uses per account. Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Macy's Outdoor & Patio Sale: at least 50% off 2,400 items + extra 10% off

Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's Tips Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.) Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$100 for members

After this membership discount (of $10 to $20), all the locks are available for $100. Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips This offer is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up). Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Pictured is the Schlage Aged Bronze Steel Electronic Keypad Entry Lock for $99.99 (low by $20)
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Customer Service from American Airlines That I Truly Appreciate

I haven’t flown on a plane in nearly two years and I miss it tremendously. The more I hear about the behavior of entitled maskholes, though, the more I’m glad I’m not dealing with it. We’re still in a pandemic. Masks work. Get used to it. In any case, Reddit user InterestWall posted a video of a passenger* getting dressed down by a gate manager at American Airlines after calling one of his employees a bitch. Based on the somewhat-hard-to-hear dialogue, it appears the woman took off her mask and was asked to put it back on. She responded by calling the gate agent a derogatory name. The manager is calm, cool, and collected and he repeated tells the woman that she won’t be flying on American Airlines after her disrespectful actions. What a breath of fresh air! Take a look for yourself:
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mirror

Brits spending £620 a year on subscriptions with entertainment and food most popular

The UK remains a nation of 'Super Subscribers', with Brits spending £620 per year on subscriptions - up 12 per cent from £552 - just 12 months ago. Research into 2,000 adults, found digital and 'deliver to door' is now such an integral part of our daily lives that eight in 10 UK households are signed up to at least one subscription service - up 16 per cent year-on-year.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$55 for Ace Reward members

It's $9 under what you'd pay at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.) Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Features rating of 225-lbs. holster Top with lock-in system braces on top step and top horizontal slip-resistant traction tred steps Model: 5904.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$3.99 w/ Ace Rewards

Ace Rewards members get this for $6 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Features automatic blade lock anti-glare blade frictionless base Model: STHT30825.
Posted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
communitynewspapers.com

Avoiding Credit Card Traps

Aren’t Credit Cards wonderful—even though the bills sometimes come in the middle of a difficult financial month?. Will you gamble five months of hard work to set up a steady future income to avoid future credit card debt in the future?. Now is a time to talk about how to...
ComputersNeowin

Save 54% off a 1-Yr Subscription to Shells Personal Cloud Computer

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 54% off a 1-Yr Subscription to Shells Personal Cloud Computer. A Parallels alternative! Launch any virtual desktop and work on your projects on any device in less than 5 minutes. Whether...
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Inside Fellow Drops, The New SMS Coffee Subscription From Fellow

It's been a long, busy summer here at Sprudge, and we're far from done. As the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee season rolls on with daily features on cafes under construction or newly opened around the world, we're taking a moment today to take a closer look at another new project for summer 2021. Fellow—presenting sponsor of the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee—have been busy as the bee themselves over the last few months, gearing up to roll out a new project in their growing constellation of coffee gear and design lifestyle. In partnership with Fellow, we're taking a closer look at Fellow Drops, a text-to-order subscription service geared towards discovering new roasters and bringing delicious coffee straight to your door.

