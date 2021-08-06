DiscountMags Customer Appreciation Blowout: 1-year subscriptions from $4.60

I haven’t flown on a plane in nearly two years and I miss it tremendously. The more I hear about the behavior of entitled maskholes, though, the more I’m glad I’m not dealing with it. We’re still in a pandemic. Masks work. Get used to it. In any case, Reddit user InterestWall posted a video of a passenger* getting dressed down by a gate manager at American Airlines after calling one of his employees a bitch. Based on the somewhat-hard-to-hear dialogue, it appears the woman took off her mask and was asked to put it back on. She responded by calling the gate agent a derogatory name. The manager is calm, cool, and collected and he repeated tells the woman that she won’t be flying on American Airlines after her disrespectful actions. What a breath of fresh air! Take a look for yourself: