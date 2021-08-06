Cancel
Averitt celebrates associates with ‘Operation: Thank You Week’

By UCBJ Staff
ucbjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOKEVILLE — As one way to say thank you to associates for their efforts that have made 2021 an outstanding year, Averitt Express recently celebrated “Operation: Thank You Week” with events taking place at facilities throughout its network. “Operation: Thank You Week” included daily drawings for prizes such as grills,...

