BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) may start as early as next month a clinical trial using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine followed by a shot of its own COVID-19 vaccine, a senior executive said late on Thursday. Combined dosage may help address a global shortage of the two-dose Sputnik V, which adopts a similar technique as the Chinese company’s product, Pierre Morgon, senior vice president at CanSinoBIO, told Reuters. “[The combined use] is something that several countries have been asking for, because the Russians have had difficulties in supplying the second dose in sufficient quantities compared to the first dose,” Morgon said.