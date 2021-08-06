Clare Dunn Was Assaulted by Lyft Driver in Nashville

Clare Dunn was assaulted by a Lyft driver during a ride in late June, the country singer shares in a new interview. There is currently a warrant out for the man's arrest. To People, Dunn recounts the incident, which took place early on the morning of June 26 in Nashville, after the artist had been out with her friends. Around midnight, Dunn and one of her friends ordered a Lyft to pick them up and drive them home.