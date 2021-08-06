Cancel
Nashville, TN

Clare Dunn Was Assaulted by Lyft Driver in Nashville

By Angela Stefano
Taste of Country
 4 days ago
Clare Dunn was assaulted by a Lyft driver during a ride in late June, the country singer shares in a new interview. There is currently a warrant out for the man's arrest. To People, Dunn recounts the incident, which took place early on the morning of June 26 in Nashville, after the artist had been out with her friends. Around midnight, Dunn and one of her friends ordered a Lyft to pick them up and drive them home.

Taste of Country

Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour With Mitchell Tenpenny

Chris Young has shared his fall tour plans. Just days before he delivers his new Famous Friends album, the singer has announced the Famous Friends Tour. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open 12 of the 13 announced shows, with Matt Stell joining them for a stop in Texas on Oct. 23. Payton Smith will open the tour's final stop, in Connecticut on Dec. 5.
Taste of Country

Report: Kelly Clarkson’s Massive Spousal Support Payments Are Temporary

Kelly Clarkson was recently ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in support to her estranged husband each month, but according to a new report, the situation is only temporary. A judge in Los Angeles handed down the order on Tuesday (July 27) that Clarkson would pay Brandon Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month. An unnamed source tells People that arrangement "is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

