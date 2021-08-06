Cancel
University of St. Thomas leadership center wants to reach people differently

By Patrick Kennedy
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new leadership center at the University of St. Thomas is trying to adapt to a new way of reaching people — one that had started to change before the pandemic. "There is a strong tradition of ethics centers at the University of St. Thomas," said Christopher Michaelson, the center's academic director. "But we are trying not to do the exact same things that our predecessors did, in part because the world has changed quite a bit."

