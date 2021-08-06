Cancel
The Gainesville City Commission votes 4-to-3 to file lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission voted to file a lawsuit challenging Governor Ron DeSantis’ HB1 anti-riot bill. In Thursday night’s meeting, the motion passed 4-to-3 with Commissioners Saco, Ward, and Hayes-Santos in dissent. Commissioners say the state does not have the authority to silence local communities and determine how local budgets are spent.

