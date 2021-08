Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Meet the new Megadeth bassist, same as the old Megadeth bassist. The band is bringing back James LoMenzo to replace David Ellefson on their upcoming Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God. LoMenzo’s previous stint with Megadeth lasted from 2006 to 2010. He’s also played with White Lion, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde, and John Fogerty. However, LoMenzo is NOT the “mystery bassist” who re-recorded Ellefson’s tracks on the upcoming Megadeth record – that player’s identity remains a secret. Who do you think the ‘mystery bassist’ is?