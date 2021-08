(Cannon Falls, MN) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack has visited a farm in Cannon Falls to see the effects of drought on Minnesota. Vilsack was joined Thursday by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, plus Congresswoman Angie Craig. A Callister Farms south of the Twin Cities visitors say dust is plentiful and rain is well short of normal. Farmer Chip Callister says he thinks, as bad as it is, you can find areas that are a lot worse. He says his hay supply this year is one-seventh what it has been on this date in the past. Vilsack says the federal government is ready to help.