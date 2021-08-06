Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

More than 160 Dutchess County Youths Attend Summer Youth Employment Program Summit

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro earlier this week welcomed 165 young people from throughout Dutchess County who attended the Department of Community & Family Services’ (DCFS) Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Youth Summit, coordinated by the Dutchess County Workforce Investment Board (WIB). Dutchess Community College (DCC) hosted the event at its new DCC @ Fishkill campus.

Comments / 0

