More than 160 Dutchess County Youths Attend Summer Youth Employment Program Summit
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro earlier this week welcomed 165 young people from throughout Dutchess County who attended the Department of Community & Family Services’ (DCFS) Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Youth Summit, coordinated by the Dutchess County Workforce Investment Board (WIB). Dutchess Community College (DCC) hosted the event at its new DCC @ Fishkill campus.www.theharlemvalleynews.net
