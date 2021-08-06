Cancel
Presidential Election

CBS News HR Chief Jose Andino Joins ABC News as VP – Office of the President and Process Management

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTVNewser has learned that CBS News’ human resources boss Jose Andino is heading to ABC News as vice president – office of the president & process management. Andino will be New York-based in this newly-created role. ABC News president Kim Godwin joined the network in May, and is poaching Andino...

