Every lost life on Jan. 6 should be mourned. But the rioters on Jan. 6 were not heroes or martyrs.
Police officers are duty-bound to protect themselves and others from harm; they have no more basic and urgent obligation. For Capitol Police officers, that means safeguarding Congress, its elected members and employees. On Jan. 6, a Capitol Police officer, manning a door just outside the House of Representatives chamber, where lawmakers and staffers just a few yards away faced imminent danger from a surging, violent mob, fired a single, close-range shot at a rioter who tried to vault through a smashed window.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0