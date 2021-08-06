Cancel
Protests

Every lost life on Jan. 6 should be mourned. But the rioters on Jan. 6 were not heroes or martyrs.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice officers are duty-bound to protect themselves and others from harm; they have no more basic and urgent obligation. For Capitol Police officers, that means safeguarding Congress, its elected members and employees. On Jan. 6, a Capitol Police officer, manning a door just outside the House of Representatives chamber, where lawmakers and staffers just a few yards away faced imminent danger from a surging, violent mob, fired a single, close-range shot at a rioter who tried to vault through a smashed window.

POTUSWashington Post

Shocking new Trump-DOJ revelations should shape the Jan. 6 investigation

We’re now learning that Donald Trump went to extraordinarily corrupt lengths to enlist the Justice Department’s help in overturning his 2020 loss. This is filling in important details about Trump’s months-long campaign to retain the presidency via highly dubious legal manipulation, to remain in power illegitimately. But it should also...
ProtestsMidland Reporter-Telegram

How Ashli Babbitt went from Capitol rioter to Trump-embraced martyr

Her phone rang on that day in early July, nearly six months after a police officer's bullet killed her daughter as she and a mob of rioters seeking to overturn the election stormed a barricaded door deep inside the U.S. Capitol. Micki Witthoeft answered the call and listened as former...
ProtestsDaily Beast

They Were the Biggest, Loudest Cop Union in America. Then Came Jan. 6.

Since historic protests against police violence in America broke out in force last May, police unions across the country have come under renewed and sometimes scathing scrutiny. After all, they have long been reliable defenders of cops who shoot and kill unarmed people, and their leaders have a penchant for slamming police critics, whether lawmakers and celebrities who advocate for controversial policies like “defunding the police,” or rank and file protesters.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Be outraged by the Jan. 6 committee and the Jan. 6 attack

When it comes to the debate over the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and the House select committee investigating that national tragedy, Republicans and Democrats are engaged in political saber-rattling. Nuance is lacking. One can be outraged over both the Jan. 6 select committee and the Capitol attack.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The heroes of Jan. 6 expose the lies that Republicans keep telling us

“To be honest, I did not recognize my fellow citizens assaulting the Capitol, or the United States they claimed to represent.”. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell wiped tears away as he offered the leadoff testimony Tuesday before the House select committee that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) put together to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Law EnforcementWashington Examiner

No gold coffin for officer Ella French

Officer Ella French lost her life Saturday night. She was killed during a traffic stop in Chicago, and her partner was critically wounded. It was the very same kind of traffic stop that some people think police should never draw their weapons on. The same kind of traffic stops the media like to portray as acts of racism. The same kind of traffic stops that the media often portray as not dangerous and risk-free.

